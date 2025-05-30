It isn't an understatement to say that most luxury companies found themselves underneath a siege by a slew of challenges, such as weak consumer spending in China, US-induced import tariffs and high prices, pushing the aspirational luxury consumers out of
LVMH: The Worst May Be Behind Us With Recovery Underway
Summary
- LVMH's business remains under pressure, with Q1 showing a rare -3% organic sales contraction and Q2 expected to be similarly weak due to tariff-induced demand disruption and soft Chinese consumption.
- Luxury demand is bottoming out, and historical patterns suggest a turnaround is likely in H2 2025, as global consumer sentiment stabilizes and trade risks become clearer.
- Despite near-term headwinds, LVMH's valuation has become attractive, trading ~20% below its historical average P/E, offering a compelling entry point for long-term investors.
- LVMH is adapting by reshoring US production and focusing on ultra-luxury offerings, positioning itself to gain share and accelerate growth, once macro pressures ease.
