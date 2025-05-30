Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) manufactures and sells a wide portfolio of food products through retail and foodservice channels. The company’s products include meat, nuts, salsa, tortilla chips, and other food items, sold primarily in the US but also internationally. Hormel owns the company-named brand, but
Hormel Foods: Sharp Volume Decline Is Cause For Concern
Summary
- Hormel Foods Corporation has had issues with growing sales in past years.
- The Q2 report reflects similar issues. While Hormel increased prices, sales volumes showed a very sharp decline.
- Even though Hormel increased prices, higher commodity input costs pressured margins.
- Due to Hormel's low growth prospects, the stock is quite unattractive. I estimate a fair value of $28.1.
