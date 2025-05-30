|Fixed Income Market Review
|
Yields and Spreads
|
12/31/2024
|
03/31/2025
|
2 Year Treasury Yield
|
4.24%
|
3.89%
|
10 Year Treasury Yield
|
4.57%
|
4.21%
|
2-10 Treasury Yield Spread
|
33
|
32
|
Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. fixed income markets were mixed in Q1 2025, with early strength fading due to growth fears, policy uncertainty, and weaker macro data.
- Treasury yields declined, benefiting longer-duration assets, while credit spreads widened across investment grade, CMBS, and ABS sectors.
- The Fund returned 2.74% for the quarter, slightly trailing its benchmark due to underweight duration, but security selection in investment grade corporates added value.
