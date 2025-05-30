PagerDuty: I See Operational Progress, But Growth Needs A Second Act

Grassroots Trading
1.67K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • PagerDuty, Inc. is at a strategic turning point, showing strong operational improvements but facing slowing revenue growth and intensifying competition.
  • Financial metrics are solid: margin expansion, elite free cash flow, and platform stickiness, yet growth is decelerating, and sales execution remains a risk.
  • PD valuation appears modest on the surface, but structural overvaluation and underperformance versus peers raise concerns about long-term upside.

Presentation about automation to improve reliability and productivity

NicoElNino

Thesis

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), the incident-response SaaS company that promises to keep digital systems from imploding, has carved out a spot in the automation and IT firefighting business. Its platform plugs into cloud services and third-party

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading
1.67K Followers
I focus on producing objective, data-driven research, mostly about small- to mid-cap companies, as these tend to be overlooked by many investors. From time to time, though, I also look at large-cap names, just to give a fuller sense of the broader equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News