I last wrote about AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on February 22, 2025, when I assigned a buy rating to the stock, which was trading at $411.86. It has not fared well since then. The stock hit an intraday low
From Gaming To Web Advertising, AppLovin's New Focus After Major Divestment
Summary
- AppLovin rebounded from short-seller pressure and a tech sell-off, driven by a strong company response to short-seller allegations and an excellent Q1 2025 earnings beat.
- The company has divested its lower-margin games business to focus on its high-growth, high-margin advertising platform, powered by its Axon AI engine.
- AppLovin's technological edge and AI-driven platform have revitalized the gaming ecosystem, and the company is now expanding into new markets, thereby increasing its TAM.
- Despite recent volatility, I maintain a bullish outlook due to AppLovin's superior margins, innovation, and strategic business focus.
