abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Aberdeen Asset Management
117 Followers
Summary

  • The Fund returned 0.77% for the three-month period ending 30 April 2025, underperforming the 1.47% return of its benchmark, the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index, largely due to stock selection.
  • At the stock level, the Fund’s overweight allocation to Australian logistics landlord Goodman Group was the biggest detractor from performance as concerns around global trade weighed on the shares.
  • The global listed real estate sector posted modest gains during the three months ended April 30, 2025, returning 1.47%, and outperforming the broader equity market by 564 basis points.

Fund performance

The Fund returned 0.77% (on a net asset value basis) for the three-month period ending 30 April 2025, underperforming the 1.47% return of its benchmark, the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index, largely due to stock selection.[1]

