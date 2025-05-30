In the AI arms race, few are growing as rapidly or visibly as Nebius Group (NBIS). Its Q1 2025 results reported a nearly 700% YoY growth in annualized revenue run rate [ARR], to $310 million in
Nebius Is Still Undervalued After The Surge
Summary
- Nebius’s ARR surged nearly 700% YoY to $310M in April 2025, with guidance of $750M–$1B by year-end.
- The company spent $544M in Q1 CapEx and plans $2B for FY25, outpacing its $1.44B Q1 cash balance.
- Software monetization remains minimal, with most revenue driven by short-term GPU contracts from AI-native startups and labs.
- At $40/share and $8B EV, Nebius trades at ~9.1x forward ARR—undervalued to the market's averages.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.