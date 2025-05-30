Nvidia's AI Slowdown Is On The Horizon (Rating Downgrade)

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • I am downgrading Nvidia Corporation from a Strong Buy to a Buy due to potential AI infrastructure slowdown, margin pressure, and increased competition.
  • Nvidia delivered another strong quarter with 33% EPS growth and a 69% YoY revenue increase, but future beats may be less frequent.
  • AI infrastructure spending is likely to slow as hyperscalers reach capacity, which could impact Nvidia's growth and profitability from 2026 onward.
  • My 2025 price target is now $165, down from $180, reflecting tempered expectations for revenue, margins, and EPS growth.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

I'll be honest, there was a moment when I doubted Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the recent AI-propelled tariff-induced selloff. DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), the potential AI infrastructure spending slowdown, tariffs, fears over margins, and other factors stirred up

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.85K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News