Nickel Miners News For The Month Of May 2025

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were slightly lower in the last month.
  • Nickel market news - Indonesian ore prices have risen to near two-year highs, yet nickel metal prices remain low.
  • Nickel company news - Sherritt International Q1 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $22.8M or $(0.06) per share. Sumitomo Metal Mining's profit plunges 72% in Fiscal 2024.
  • Talon Metals drills record grades of 23.28% NiEq or 48.87% CuEq over 8.25 meters outside of the Tamarack Resource Area. Centaurus Metals - Jaguar value engineering enhances Feasibility Study economics.
  • TMC announces $37 million Strategic Investment to advance deep-sea mineral development.
Nickel periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation, chemical elements used in physics and other sciences

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for May.

The past month saw nickel prices slightly lower and LME inventory slightly lower.

Nickel price news

As of May 30, the nickel spot price was $15,354/t, slightly lower from $

