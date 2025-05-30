Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Manish Hemrajani - VP, Corporate Development and IR

Dhruv Shringi - CEO and Co-Founder

Anuj Kumar Sethi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the Yatra 4Q’25 and FY’25 earnings conference call. My name is Ezra and I will be your coordinator today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host Manish Hemrajani, VP, Investor Relations, to begin. Manish, please go ahead.

Manish Hemrajani

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year FY’25 earnings conference call for the period ended March 31, 2025. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Yatra’s CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Shringi; and CFO, Anuj Sethi. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to our filings with the SEC and the press release we issued yesterday, which is available on the IR section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dhruv. Dhruv, go ahead.

Dhruv Shringi

Thank you, Manish. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 earnings conference call for the year-ended March 31, 2025. I'm pleased to be joined on the call with my colleague, Anuj Sethi as well, who is our CFO. As we reflect on fiscal year 2025, I'm thrilled to present our performance that demonstrates a story of resilience, strategic growth, and unwavering momentum that solidifies Yatra's position as India's premier corporate travel service provider.