A Major Lender's Bridge On The Way To Harmony Gold's Acquisition Of MAC Copper: Robust Value In Sight

Alberto Abaterusso
1.89K Followers
Summary

  • We rate Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) a Buy on dips, as the $1.03B MAC Copper acquisition diversifies its portfolio and enhances long-term value.
  • The deal is fully financed through HMY's strong cash position and committed bridge loans from top global banks, reflecting lender confidence in HMY's financial strength and long-term value.
  • Adding the CSA copper mine positions HMY for growth in copper, a metal with stellar demand prospects from electrification, EVs, and AI data centres.
  • MAC Copper shareholders should hold, and the stock is likely to trade near the $12.25 offer; HMY offers a superior upside from gold/copper exposure.

Rising Gold and Coin Wealths

Devrimb

Buy Rating for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Hold for MAC Copper Limited

This article analyses Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited's (NYSE:HMY) $1.03 billion agreement to acquire 100% of MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL).

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.89K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

