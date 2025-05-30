Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Hosts Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

John Plant - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Harned - Bernstein

Douglas Harned

Hey, good morning, everybody. Why don't we get started? I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's Global Aerospace and Defense Analyst. And I am thrilled to have with us again John Plant, Chairman and CEO of Howmet.

Okay. Yes, well, let's just seriously start. So why don't you just give us a little overview of where Howmet stands how you're looking at the market opportunities?

John Plant

I think all the things I talked about on the recent earnings calls hold up in that, I think if anything felt a little bit more confident in the narrow-body production, particularly from Boeing being a little bit better than I previously considered. At the same time, still being fairly cautious about it. The spares business has been running well. And if anything, we achieved our mark probably a year earlier than we've been talking about.

And between content growth the general, I will say, increase in share plus spares and pricing, I mean, everything was working well for us. And really the only -- the only, let's call it, lot on the landscape was that the -- my previous assumption around the wheels business for commercial truck was a little bit weaker as I saw it going into the second half of the year. Essentially coming off a little bit of uncertainty, and they taking account of what we saw in the West Coast ports as a result of some of the tariff dialogue that's been going on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Douglas Harned

Got it. Really. Well, actually, just to get this out of