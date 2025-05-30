On May 16th, Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating due to a rising debt load. The stock market took this in stride (so far), although the bond market reacted by pushing yields a bit higher. It's easy to dismiss the downgrade, especially since
U.S. Debt Downgrade And Tariffs: The Economic Reset (Recession) Is Needed And It's Coming
Summary
- I see mounting risks of a major market downturn, driven by high valuations, rising debt, and complacency among investors.
- Warning signs include surging gold and Bitcoin, weak transportation and oil stocks, rising delinquencies, and escalating trade tensions.
- Prominent investors like Jamie Dimon, Ray Dalio, and Warren Buffett are preparing for a recession or worse, raising significant cash positions.
- With 5% yields in money markets and many red flags, I’m focused on capital preservation and see stocks as unattractive on a risk/reward basis right now.
