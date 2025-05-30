Braskem: A New Shareholder Specializing In Turnarounds Could Be The Trigger

Multiplo Invest
1.35K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Braskem is a leading Brazilian petrochemical company specializing in resins like polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC.
  • Investor Nelson Tanure, known for corporate restructuring, has made a surprise purchase offer for Braskem.
  • The announcement of Tanure's offer led to a sharp 9% increase in Braskem's share price, reflecting strong market interest.
  • Tanure's track record and intention to become a key shareholder could signal significant changes and potential value creation for Braskem.

Braskem factory in Camacari

Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares following the takeover bid by Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure. This article is a continuation of my initial coverage article published on June 14, 2024.

In this article, I intend to analyze

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.35K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News