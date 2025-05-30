German Inflation Edges Closer To ECB's 2% Benchmark

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • Germany's gradual disinflation process continued in May, with headline inflation expected to dip below the magic 2% threshold in the coming months.
  • Unrelated to US trade policies, the softening German labour market is also exerting downward pressure on inflation.
  • Looking ahead, at least in the nearer term, German inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, probably dropping below 2% over the coming months.

By Carsten Brzeski

The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for May brought some more relief for the European Central Bank as headline inflation remained unchanged at 2.1% year-on-year, while the European inflation measure dropped to 2.1% YoY from 2.2% YoY

