The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for May brought some more relief for the European Central Bank as headline inflation remained unchanged at 2.1% year-on-year, while the European inflation measure dropped to 2.1% YoY from 2.2% YoY
German Inflation Edges Closer To ECB's 2% Benchmark
Summary
- Germany's gradual disinflation process continued in May, with headline inflation expected to dip below the magic 2% threshold in the coming months.
- Unrelated to US trade policies, the softening German labour market is also exerting downward pressure on inflation.
- Looking ahead, at least in the nearer term, German inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, probably dropping below 2% over the coming months.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.