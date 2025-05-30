abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Aberdeen Asset Management
121 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund returned 0.88% (Institutional Class shares, net of fees), underperforming the I.C.E. BofA US High Yield Index, which returned 0.94% during the quarter.
  • The building materials sector was a notable detractor from performance relative to the benchmark.
  • In terms of ratings, non-rated and lower quality CCC-rated bonds weighed on performance.
  • Uncertainty has gripped financial markets and the passage of time has done little to clear the fog that surrounds the White House’s ultimate intentions.

Businessman writing notes in documents model on stack of coins, in business, saving money

ridvan_celik

Fund performance

The abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund returned 0.88% (Institutional Class shares, net of fees), underperforming the I.C.E. BofA US High Yield Index, which returned 0.94% during the quarter.[1]

Total Returns (as of 03/31/25)

Class A w/o

This article was written by

Aberdeen Asset Management
121 Followers
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for clients. To achieve this, we offer a comprehensive range of investment capabilities, as well as the highest levels of service. Overall, we manage $669.1 billion* on behalf of clients in 80 countries. In managing these assets, we employ over 1,000 investment professionals and provide client support from over 40 client relationship offices globally. The Aberdeen Standard Investments brand was created in connection with the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life Plc on 14 August 2017 to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc.Follow us on our Thinking Aloud blog: https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/us/investor/insights-thinking-aloud*June 30, 2019

Recommended For You

About BJBHX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BJBHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BJBHX
--
JHYIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News