AK John Hancock Freedom 529 Portfolio 2033-2036 Q1 2025 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • S&P 500 declined mid-single digits in Q1 2025 amid post-election uncertainty, trade policy shifts, and higher inflation concerns.
  • Fed kept rates unchanged after late-2024 cuts; future moves depend on inflation and labor data, with inflation above target at 2.8%.
  • We reduced U.S. equity exposure and increased European equities, capitalizing on Germany’s pro-growth agenda and eurozone competitiveness.
  • The AK John Hancock Freedom 529 Portfolio outperformed its benchmark, aided by real assets and international stocks, but risks remain high due to persistent policy and economic uncertainty.

Portfolio. The word Portfolio in the background of the US dollar. Diverse Asset Holdings and Investment Strategy Concept for Financial Growth

Yauhen Akulich

Quarterly commentary1 Highlights

  • In the first quarter of 2025, the bellwether S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) recorded a mid-single-digit decline after posting yet another fresh all-time high in mid-February.
  • Postelection optimism gave way to investor concern about

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JENFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JENFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JENFX
--
JENGX
--
JLDSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News