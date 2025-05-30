AK John Hancock Freedom 529 Portfolio 2033-2036 Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- S&P 500 declined mid-single digits in Q1 2025 amid post-election uncertainty, trade policy shifts, and higher inflation concerns.
- Fed kept rates unchanged after late-2024 cuts; future moves depend on inflation and labor data, with inflation above target at 2.8%.
- We reduced U.S. equity exposure and increased European equities, capitalizing on Germany’s pro-growth agenda and eurozone competitiveness.
- The AK John Hancock Freedom 529 Portfolio outperformed its benchmark, aided by real assets and international stocks, but risks remain high due to persistent policy and economic uncertainty.
