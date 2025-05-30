The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes

MoneyShow
Summary

  • For the first time, stocks have been down, bonds have been down, the dollar is down, and those global allocators are really looking at the US in a different way.
  • We're looking for a regime shift where we're looking in toward financial repression. And in a financial repression world, you need a portfolio that has a whole different construction.
  • In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Larry McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report, reveals why we're heading into an unprecedented environment for hard assets that will reshape global markets - and create massive wealth for those positioned correctly.
  • Larry also shares his contrarian take on Bitcoin's maturation, why the nuclear/uranium ETF NUKZ is outperforming semiconductors by a wide margin, what a drastic copper shortage could mean for that metal, and how the coming debt ceiling showdown in July will create massive market volatility.

By Mike Larson

In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Larry McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and the former Lehman Brothers VP who predicted the subprime crisis, reveals why we're heading into an unprecedented environment for

MoneyShow
