Summit Therapeutics: Critical NSCLC Study Readout Jeopardizes Ivonesimab Approval

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s HARMONi study met its PFS endpoint but failed to show statistically significant overall survival, casting doubt on U.S. FDA approval prospects.
  • The FDA has signaled it requires statistically significant OS benefit and more U.S./Western patient data, potentially making Summit's current dataset insufficient for immediate approval.
  • Recent regime changes at the FDA and stricter scrutiny of non-U.S. data further increase regulatory uncertainty for ivonescimab's U.S. approval timeline.
  • Given the turbulent outlook and delayed data from ongoing studies, I would consider selling SMMT shares to lock in gains amid likely near-term volatility.

Financial crisis stock chart business on economy market background with down diagram money exchange finance graph or loss global investment trade analysis recession and fall sales price crash risk.

Lemon_tm

Investment Overview

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock has made incredible gains across the pat year – up >600% – but its shares are in free-fall today – down >25% at the time of writing – after the

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth?

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.34K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News