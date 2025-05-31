3 Deep-Value Blue Chips: The Fat Pitch I Couldn't Resist

May 31, 2025 7:00 AM ETUNH, XLV, EPD2 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(25min)

Summary

  • The worst-case scenario of big global tariffs and a severe recession is now off the table, lowering risk and supporting a new bull market.
  • UnitedHealth offers a Buffett-style deep value opportunity after a 50% drop, with long-term growth and credit quality intact.
  • UNH's historical growth rate of 14% to 15% is expected to continue after 2025, which results in a 240% return potential (25% CAGR) over five years.
  • Healthcare sector ETF XLV is historically undervalued, with strong double-digit earnings growth expected and potential for 17% annualized returns over three years, 3X more than the S&P.
  • Enterprise Products Partners provides a very low risk 7% yield, steady 4% to 6% growth, and attractive 25% total return potential, making it a compelling income investment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The headlines can change by the day (or even the hour), so I'll be discussing the trade news in my upcoming economic update.

I'll explain why the latest news is excellent... but also not a panacea, as some might hope:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $4 million family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my $4 million portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
115.74K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News