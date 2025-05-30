Dividend Aristocrats have underperformed since the bull market began in October 2022. Among the worst-performing dividend-increase companies within the S&P 500 has been The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The bears have eaten the bulls’ lunch over the
J. M. Smucker: Sweet Yield And Free Cash Flow, Price Action Jammed
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on J. M. Smucker for its high yield, solid value, and blue-chip status despite recent underperformance versus the S&P 500.
- SJM’s fundamentals remain steady: strong free cash flow, a nearly 4% dividend, and positive EPS revision trends support the investment thesis.
- Key risks include supply chain challenges, Hostess integration uncertainty, and potential demand headwinds from weight-loss drug trends.
- Technically, shares are range-bound and lack momentum, but valuation and yield make SJM stock attractive in a high P/E market environment.
