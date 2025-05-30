Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX), a mortgage REIT currently yielding near 17% is covered in today's analysis. The objective of our coverage derives from three factors, namely, explaining Dynex's strategy, suggesting why its yield shouldn't be looked at in isolation, and providing ideas on
Dynex Capital: Conditionally Bullish
Summary
- Dynex Capital, Inc. has a phenomenal yield, but we think its volatility should be mitigated by holding a well-diversified portfolio with hedging properties.
- In isolation, we like the mREIT's outlook. Our basis is that Dynex's funding rates might decrease into late 2025, allowing its high-coupon orientated RMBS portfolio to benefit.
- The fund has a dynamic hedging strategy, using treasury futures and interest rate swaps. Although basis risk can emerge, we see the hedging strategy as a net positive.
- Dynex is trading slightly below its trailing book value and possesses a yield near 17%. We are uncertain about its pricing outlook as the duration environment remains speculative.
- To hedge DX's price activity, we think assets like PFIX and TBT can provide price hedging properties while delivering income. Such or similar combinations can isolate DX's yield.
