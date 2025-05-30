Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock continues to trade on factors beyond the earnings numbers reported by the company. The latest earnings report showed that the concerns regarding car sales are real. In Q1 2025, Tesla reported $4.7 billion in
Tesla: 'Sell The News' Trade Could Increase As June 12 Robotaxi Launch Date Nears
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk mentioning focusing more on Tesla, and hype for the robotaxi launch in June, are building a bullish trend in TSLA stock.
- It is highly likely that expansion of the robotaxi service would not be similar to flipping a switch, and we might see a more gradual rollout.
- Tesla reported poor earnings numbers in the latest quarter, but the stock has jumped by almost 40% since the earnings.
- Third-party sources show that Tesla continues to see a big decline in international car sales in April, especially in Europe where it is showing over 50% YoY decline.
- There is a “Musk put” for Tesla stock in the short term but we could see the stock trade on its fundamentals once the robotaxi hype ends in the next few months.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.