Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), the social network from China, is now targeting high-return paying users, which may lower the total number of users, but accelerate future FCF numbers. Management also announced that it is expecting the company's international expansion to enhance future financial
Social Media Internationalization Make Hello Group Very Cheap
Summary
- Hello Group is shifting focus to high-return paying users and international expansion, which may reduce user count but boost future free cash flow.
- Despite short-term revenue declines and user base contraction, the stock trades at attractive valuation multiples and appears undervalued.
- Ongoing share repurchases, a strong broadcaster network, and new app launches support my bullish outlook on MOMO.
- Regulatory risks and potential US delisting exist, but the company's cash flow generation and growth strategies make it a Buy at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.