I'm Buying 2 Must-Own Dividend Bargains

May 31, 2025 8:01 AM ETVZ, MDT
Gen Alpha
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • The market continues to chase growth while ignoring once beloved income stocks.
  • Verizon offers a compelling 6.3% dividend yield, robust free cash flow, and trades well below its historical valuation, making it attractive for conservative income investors.
  • Medtronic provides a reliable 3.5% yield, a strong balance sheet, and growth catalysts in cardiac solutions, surgical robotics, and a value-enhancing diabetes spin-off.
  • Both stocks are undervalued relative to historical averages and positioned for steady earnings growth, presenting timely opportunities for long-term income-focused investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

It’s a great time to be an income investor, with many names trading at well above average dividend yields. While it may be tempting some high-yielding stocks like Dow Inc. (DOW), their payout in excess of earnings is concerning, thereby

Read The Full Report on iREIT+Hoya

iREIT+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

 

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
21.4K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
MDT--
Medtronic plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News