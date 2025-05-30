Radiant Logistics: The Stock Is Waiting For The Bullwhip Effect

  • Radiant Logistics' stock has declined due to trade disruptions, but fundamentals remain strong with year-on-year revenue and profit growth.
  • Q3 2025 results show improved operating margins and profitability, driven by capacity exits and converting agent stations to fully owned stations.
  • Despite thin margins and macroeconomic headwinds, Radiant Logistics is navigating the environment well and continues to show operational resilience.
  • I maintain my buy rating with an updated price target of $8.63, viewing the stock as undervalued and offering significant upside if trade tensions ease.
A dynamic scene showcasing intermodal transportation, featuring cargo containers, trucks, trains, a container ship, and an airplane in a logistics hub at sunset.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT), a provider of logistics and multimodal transportation services, has seen its stock price decline 12.2% since my last report, reflecting the impact of ongoing trade disruptions. This drop underscores the vulnerability of freight and logistics companies

