The S&P 500 (SP500) ended just shy of posting its best May since 1990. Stocks tallied strong gains, despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the trade war. Indeed, traders appear to be largely looking past changing tariff headlines, instead focusing on what turned
Major May Rally, Stocks Soar Amid AI Optimism And Tariff Relief
- Stocks surged in May, led by tech and AI, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting strong gains despite trade war uncertainty.
- Robust consumer spending, resilient labor data, and disinflation trends supported the rally, while recession odds dropped sharply.
- The Fed is expected to hold rates steady through summer, even as S&P 500 earnings forecasts are being revised lower.
- Bullish seasonality favors equities through July, but investors should monitor macro data and political developments for market direction.
