I last covered AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) about 45 days ago, and dived into the company's expansion into ecommerce, and the massive TAM opportunity it brings for it, positioning it to lead the digital ad ecosystem. At the time, the stock
AppLovin: Shedding Latency And Entering The High Throughput Phase
Summary
- AppLovin has surged 66% in 45 days, driven by strong fundamentals and strategic positioning in the digital ad ecosystem.
- The company divested its gaming division for $900M to focus solely on its high-margin, AI-powered ad-tech business.
- It launched a self-service platform to tap into smaller advertisers and expand into ecommerce and web verticals.
- Despite trading at a premium valuation, its exceptional profitability and growth metrics justify the higher multiple.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.