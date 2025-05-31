If you are interested in income investment ideas, consider a subscription to Big Dividends PLUS , where you'll get access to the holdings in our 28-position High Income NOW Portfolio .

We've all been the target of anger, but few as much as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk, after he purchased Twitter and joined forces with President Donald

Mark D. Hines | Private Investor. Former allocator and buyside PM. Now building Blue Harbinger Research (top ideas plus the “High Income NOW” and “Disciplined Growth” portfolios) and Herrick Lake Investments (helping you make informed decisions). University of Chicago Booth MBA, BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.