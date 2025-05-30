Lam Research: I Love The Innovation, But Dislike The Stock Valuation

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Lam Research Corporation is a key enabler for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, benefiting from AI and autonomous tech trends, but faces cyclical and geopolitical risks.
  • Lam Research's Q3 2025 saw strong sales and margin expansion, with robust guidance for the next quarter, indicating operational strength and resilience despite trade headwinds.
  • LRCX valuation appears stretched, with modest EBITDA and free cash flow growth forecasts; current price already reflects near-term earnings upside.
  • Given trade risks and limited valuation upside, I rate LRCX stock as a hold, awaiting a pullback for a more attractive entry point.
Semiconductor and Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab or Foundry with robotic arms with silicon wafers

kynny

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a leading provider of etch and deposition equipment—core technologies enabling the production of the world’s most advanced semiconductors. With rising demand for high-performance chips such as AI accelerators and memory, the complexity of

