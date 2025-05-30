Brooklyn-based multifamily REIT Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) currently trades at its cheapest ever valuation, with dual beats on its fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings pairing with common shares that are down roughly
Clipper Realty: 141 Livingston Renewal, 9.8% Yield, Multifamily Rent Growth
Summary
- Clipper Realty Inc. trades at its lowest valuation ever despite record fiscal 2025 first-quarter revenue, strong rental demand, and positive leasing spreads in a tight NYC market.
- The upcoming lease-up of 953 Dean Street and renewal at 141 Livingston offset the risk from the anchor tenant exit at 250 Livingston.
- Debt remains a key risk, but recent asset sales, new financing, and strong free cash flow provide liquidity and dividend coverage.
- At a 9.3% yield and just 5x FFO, I am a buyer of CLPR stock here; the risks appear priced in and the dividend is well covered.
