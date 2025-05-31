As an investor, I aim to own the companies that play a role in as many aspects of our everyday lives as possible. Think of businesses that touch
Amazon: Too Good To Pass Up Right Now
Summary
- At nearly 6% weight, Amazon is my portfolio's second-biggest position.
- The company remains committed to spending $100 billion on capex in 2025 and has plenty of opportunities to sustain high long-term growth.
- Amazon's balance sheet is one of the strongest on the planet, boasting an AA credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- Shares are currently trading 32% below my fair value estimate.
- Amazon stock appears set up to realistically deliver 30% annual total returns through 2027.
