Amazon: Too Good To Pass Up Right Now

May 31, 2025 7:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) StockAMZN
Kody's Dividends
9.99K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • At nearly 6% weight, Amazon is my portfolio's second-biggest position.
  • The company remains committed to spending $100 billion on capex in 2025 and has plenty of opportunities to sustain high long-term growth.
  • Amazon's balance sheet is one of the strongest on the planet, boasting an AA credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares are currently trading 32% below my fair value estimate.
  • Amazon stock appears set up to realistically deliver 30% annual total returns through 2027.

Online retailer company Amazon fulfillment logistics building

An exterior view of an Amazon fulfillment center.

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As an investor, I aim to own the companies that play a role in as many aspects of our everyday lives as possible. Think of businesses that touch

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
9.99K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a regular contributor to Sure Dividend, The Dividend Kings, and iREIT+Hoya Capital. I have been investing since September 2017 (age 20) and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News