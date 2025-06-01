Alpha Picks Weekly Market Recap

Jun. 01, 2025 5:00 AM ETBA, NVDA
Steven Cress, Quant Team
SA Quant Strategist
(7min)

Summary

  • A day after Trump’s tariffs were ruled illegal, an appeals court granted a temporary stay, keeping most tariffs in effect while the legal battle continues.
  • This tempered early-week optimism, though major averages finished marginally higher for the week by midday trading Friday.
  • U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors increased bond purchases following last week’s sell-off. Fiscal concerns linger amid ongoing economic trade discussions.
  • Bitcoin hovered just below its recent record high, as BlackRock’s IBIT ETF saw strong inflows and outperformed amid robust institutional demand.
  • Year-over-year, the PCE price index increased 2.1% in April, down from 2.3% in March and moving closer to the Fed’s 2% target.
Hammer judge gavel and world globe in courtroom with white wall background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Tariff Showdown: Legal Gridlock Stalls Markets

President Trump rolled back planned tariffs on EU goods this week, easing trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe and boosting market confidence. The move signals both sides are ready to continue negotiations, with officials from both regions

  • I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

This article was written by

Steven Cress, Quant Team
69.5K Followers

Steven Cress is VP of Quantitative Strategy and Market Data at Seeking Alpha. Steve is also the creator of the platform’s quantitative stock rating system and many of the analytical tools on Seeking Alpha. His contributions form the cornerstone of the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system, designed to interpret data for investors and offer insights on investment directions, thereby saving valuable time for users. He is also the Founder and Co-Manager of Alpha Picks, a systematic stock recommendation tool designed to help long-term investors create a best-in-class portfolio.

Steve is passionate and dedicated to removing emotional biases from investment decisions. Utilizing a data-driven approach, he leverages sophisticated algorithms and technologies to simplify complex, laborious investment research, creating an easy-to-follow, daily updated grading system for stock trading recommendations.

Steve was previously the Founder and CEO of CressCap Investment Research until its acquisition by Seeking Alpha in 2018 for its unparalleled quant analysis and market data capabilities. Prior to that, he had also founded the quant hedge fund Cress Capital Management, after spending most of his career running a proprietary trading desk at Morgan Stanley and leading international business development at Northern Trust.

With over 30 years of experience in equity research, quantitative strategies, and portfolio management, Steve is well-positioned to speak on a wide range of investment topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Steven Cress is the Head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA--
The Boeing Company
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News