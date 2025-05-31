Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street on Friday posted its strongest monthly advance since November 2023, as markets recovered from the shock of U.S. President Donald Trump's April imposition of sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Friday's trading session ended mixed after Trump accused China of violating a trade truce. Back-and-forth over the legality of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs grabbed the spotlight this week.

As investors turn their attention to June, next week will be quite busy in terms of economic data, Federal Reserve speakers and earnings. Monday will include reports on Global Manufacturing PMI and Construction Spending. Meanwhile, Fed chair Jerome Powell will give a speech at an event in Washington, D.C. Factory orders and Job openings are due on Tuesday. Wednesday will see the release of the Mortgage market index and Mortgage refinance index, with Imports and Exports, Initial Jobless Claims, and Trade balance on Thursday. Friday will include reports on Nonfarm payrolls and the Unemployment rate.

CrowdStrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard (HPE), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), GameStop (GME), Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and DocuSign (DOCU) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 2: Campbell Soup (CPB), Nano Dimension (NNDM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 3: CrowdStrike, Hewlett Packard, Dollar General. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 4: Dollar Tree. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 5: Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica, DocuSign, Samsara (IOT), Rubrik (RBRK). See the full earnings calendar.

