Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is definitely not a sexy stock, and you won't frequently see it on the news, but the company is as reliable as a Swiss watch. Since 1936, it has been paying quarterly cash dividends without a
Snap-On: Margins Will Keep Expanding As Vehicles Become More Complex
Summary
- As vehicles include more electronic components and become more complex, fixing them requires more diagnostic tools.
- Snap-on is the market leader in diagnostic computers, a segment with higher margins and growth rates.
- Unlike spanners and screwdrivers, diagnostic tools are sticky and harder to replace.
- Snap-on has a solid balance sheet with zero long-term debt, over $1.3B in cash, and generates good returns on capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.