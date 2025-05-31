John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. stocks faced volatility in Q1 due to trade policy uncertainty, with value stocks outperforming growth stocks amid a risk-off environment.
  • The John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Fund declined but outperformed its benchmark, aided by an underweight in information technology.
  • Top contributors included Yum! Brands and Visa, while Amazon and Nvidia detracted due to market reactions to capital spending and AI competition.
  • We remain focused on sustainable, resilient growth businesses, believing their reliability will be increasingly valued in uncertain market conditions.

Boston Seaport

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Quarterly Commentary Highlights

  • U.S. stocks stumbled in the first quarter amid uncertainty about the effect of shifting U.S. trade policy on economic growth and inflation.
  • Growth stocks underperformed their value counterparts as large technology stocks

