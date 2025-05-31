Wall Street limped into the weekend like a diplomat on day five of a failed summit. Sure, inflation is inching toward 2% like the Holy Grail wrapped in red tape, but there’s a strong sense that someone, somewhere, will soon impose a tax.
If Tariffs Don't Stick, Try Taxes
Summary
- Despite Friday’s fade, May ended on a high note. The S&P and Nasdaq logged their best month since November 2023 — up 6.2% and 9.6%, respectively.
- Trade once again hogged the spotlight, with President Trump jumping on Truth Social to accuse China of dragging its feet on tariff rollbacks.
- April’s core PCE rose just 0.1% month-over-month, pushing the year-over-year rate to a post-2021 low of 2.5%.
- As Deutsche Bank warned, “weaponization of US capital markets into law” may sound patriotic, but does risk spooking the very investors we count on to fund the deficit.
