Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is known for the iconic Marlboro brand but also for its strategy to create a smoke-free future. It is remarkable that in a sector struggling with declining volumes, public resistance and increasing regulation, Philip Morris has
This Isn't The Philip Morris You Think It Is
Summary
- Philip Morris is leading the industry transition to smoke-free products, with 42% of revenue now from alternatives like IQOS and Zyn.
- Strong Q1 2025 results—10.2% organic revenue growth, rising margins, and raised earnings guidance—demonstrate robust financial health and execution.
- Despite a premium valuation and some regulatory and competitive risks, PM's stable cash flow and dividend growth justify a strong buy rating.
- PM offers a rare combination of defensive income and growth potential, making it an excellent long-term portfolio candidate for income and value investors.
