Sezzle: Buy If You Want Your Money To Fizzle

May 31, 2025 2:11 AM ETSezzle Inc. (SEZL) StockSEZL
Doodad Capital
117 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Sezzle's astronomical share price growth is unsustainable amid macro headwinds and heightened consumer credit risk in the BNPL sector.
  • The company targets less than prime borrowers, increasing exposure to defaults as economic conditions tighten and late payments rise across the industry.
  • SEZL trades at a significant valuation premium to peers, which is not fully justified even with its strong revenue growth.
  • Given these risks and overvaluation, SEZL is a sell.

Woman purchasing clothes on a mobile app

Alistair Berg

Introduction

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) is a fintech company that operates in the Buy Now, Pay Later space. They offer payment solutions in-store and online at a variety of retail brands, and they provide proprietary solutions that connect consumers with

This article was written by

Doodad Capital
117 Followers
I am a young individual investor specializing in finding and analyzing deep value and growth opportunities. I focus primarily on event or news driven research with a large emphasis on fundamental analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment, tax or legal advisor or broker and therefore cannot promise or guarantee any financial returns from my opinions on this page or site. The content of this article is based on my own personal thoughts and research, and you should do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. This article may be structured as such, but it is not financial or investment advice. While I do make my best effort to ensure that all information in my articles is accurate and up to date, occasionally unintended errors or misprints may occur. Remember that all investments in the market face the risk of going to $0. The writer of this article has no business or personal relationship with any company mentioned in the above article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEZL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEZL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEZL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News