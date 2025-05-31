When I last covered ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) (OTCPK:GSCCF) in early February, a bit of life seemed to have crept back into the lithium market. After years of constantly declining prices, the metal appeared to have
ioneer: Sodium-Ion Overhangs Lithium Market (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Downgrade ioneer from Buy to Hold due to increased lithium market uncertainty resulting from CATL's sodium-ion battery mass production plans.
- Lithium prices appear to be reacting negatively to CATL's sodium-ion announcement, and the decline may not be over.
- Boron, comprising up to 40% of ioneer’s projected revenue, provides stability and diversification, helping de-risk the project amid lithium market swings.
