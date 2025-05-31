Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) submitted stronger-than-expected earnings for its first fiscal quarter due to strength in AI and, specifically, Agentforce. The CRM applications provider generated 8% top line growth in Q1'26, on a year-over-year basis and generated a ton of free cash flow. Salesforce returned
Salesforce: A Steal For Growth Investors
Summary
- Salesforce delivered strong Q1 results, driven by robust AI adoption and impressive free cash flow, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.
- Salesforce sees considerable momentum with Agentforce due to growing enterprise AI adoption.
- The SaaS firm raised its revenue guidance, expecting 8-9% top-line growth in FY 2026.
- Salesforce trades at a compelling 21.1X forward P/E, making shares of the CRM applications company undervalued given its growth and profitability.
- I remain bullish on Salesforce due to its strong market position, accelerating free cash flow, and attractive valuation relative to software rivals.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.