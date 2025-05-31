Keeping up with the financial news is a tall order in this Year 2025 of the Common Era, which will almost certainly enter the logbooks of history as the Year of Uncertainty. Consider the week that is ending today. It started
If Not One Thing, Then Another
Summary
- The US Court of International Trade had issued a ruling that the government could not use the Emergency Economic Powers Act to unilaterally implement tariffs without Congressional approval.
- By the end of the day on Thursday, an appeals court had issued a stay on the USCIT ruling, meaning that the administration could continue collecting tariffs for now.
- Buried in the thousand-page tax bill trying to make its way through Congress is a tax surcharge on foreign investors deemed to be citizens of a country with “unfair tax policies”.
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.