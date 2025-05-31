MINISO’s (MNSO) stock price has tumbled by over 25% YTD due to profit margin decline. However, I believe MINISO is poised to have a stronger financial performance, driven by expansion in the overseas market, margin improvement
Miniso: Unlocking Value With Global Expansion And Product Innovation
Summary
- MINISO's aggressive overseas expansion, especially in North America, is driving strong revenue growth and global presence despite recent margin pressures.
- The shift to more directly operated stores boosts gross margins and operational control, though it temporarily raises rental and depreciation expenses.
- Top Toy's rapid growth, IP collaborations, and global expansion plans position it as a major future revenue driver for MINISO.
- With an 85% upside to my $32.42 price target, I rate MINISO a Strong Buy, expecting margin normalization and sustained high growth.
