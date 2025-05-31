Aflac: Steady Compounding At Fair Value

Joseph Parrish
  • Aflac has delivered outstanding total returns, mainly through earnings growth and aggressive share buybacks, despite flat or declining revenue over the past decade.
  • The business model is split between Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S., with Japan's revenue contribution declining due to demographic headwinds and market maturity.
  • Future growth in Japan appears limited by population decline and competition, while the U.S. offers more potential but faces a fragmented, competitive landscape.
  • Despite growth concerns, Aflac remains a stable, dependable business, but its historically high P/E doesn't make for a good entry price at the moment.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is one of the most well-known insurance providers, and over time, it's proved to be one of the best investments.

Over the past decade, AFL has massively outperformed the S&P 500. While I think the

I analyze securities based on value investing, an owner's mindset, and a long-term horizon. I don't write sell articles as those are considered short theses, and I never recommend shorting.Former advisory representative at Fidelity. I do my own investing now and share my research here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

