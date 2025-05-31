TELUS: Growth In Agri And Health Business Units Are Starting To Matter
Summary
- TELUS delivered strong Q1 '25 results, outperforming peers in revenue and EBITDA growth, with notable contributions from TELUS Health and Agriculture segments.
- The company announced a 7% dividend increase and extended its growth program through 2028, signaling confidence in long-term cash flow and dividend sustainability.
- TELUS remains attractively valued relative to peers, justified by superior core telecom growth, operational efficiencies, and a sector-leading 7.5% dividend yield.
- Despite sector risks and competitive pressures, I maintain a 'buy' rating on TELUS, supported by asset monetization potential and ongoing margin expansion.
