Sweetgreen: 'Brown Bagging It' Is Bringing The Pain

Summary

  • Sweetgreen faces macro headwinds as consumer spending slows, impacting same-store sales and overall restaurant industry performance.
  • Strategic pillars for 2025 include menu innovation, guest engagement through rewards, and expanding store footprint, aiming to drive long-term growth.
  • Financials show revenue growth but a continued lack of GAAP profitability, with flat same-store sales and rising operating costs expected for 2025.
  • Valuation is more attractive after the stock's decline, but I remain cautious and want to see traffic and sales rebound before upgrading my rating.

The last time I reviewed Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) I stated that the company was a “Buy” due to its expansion opportunities, operational efficiencies, and menu additions. Since that article, the stock has tanked as Sweetgreen is down over 60%

