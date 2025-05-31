Zeta Global: The Case For Outperformance By Delivering What Marketers Truly Want
Summary
- Despite robust growth and impressive financial performance, Zeta continues to be punished by the refuted short report released last November.
- I expect Zeta to exceed the guidance it issued in Q1, thanks to its platform meeting marketers’ demands for high-ROI marketing and AI.
- Increasing AI adoption from Zeta’s customers bodes well for future topline growth and NRR expansion, especially after the launch of AI Agent Studio.
- I’m reiterating my buy rating for Zeta.
