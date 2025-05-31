With the stock market continuing to hover around all-time highs despite cautious macroeconomic tidings, I continue to be very wary on where valuations are sitting. Especially as the Q1 earnings season featured many decelerating growth rates and cautious outlooks, I expect
monday.Com: Exceptional Buy As New Products And Upmarket Push Take Off (Upgrade)
Summary
- Despite market caution, I am upgrading monday.com to a buy due to its robust growth and expanding product suite.
- monday.com’s strong Q1 results, raised guidance, and new product traction justify accepting a premium valuation multiple.
- The company’s expansion into CRM and service management significantly broadens its addressable market, mirroring successful peers like ServiceNow.
- Trading at 11x FY25 revenue, monday.com’s momentum and growth potential warrant staying long and riding further upside.
- Risks include heavy competition as well as monday.com's consistently rising headcount, which is dampening its margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.