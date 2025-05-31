Levi Strauss: Holding Up Its Pants

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Levi Strauss remains a strong brand with a solid balance sheet, but growth has been modest and earnings are weighed down by charges.
  • The Dockers divestment streamlines operations, reduces net debt, and lets Levi focus on its core brand, but only removes about 5% of sales.
  • Valuations are reasonable at 13-14x earnings with a 3% dividend yield, yet I see limited room for multiple expansion in the tough apparel sector.
  • Despite the recent share price rebound and operational resilience, I don't find the risk-reward compelling enough for a bullish stance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Levi Strauss label on a pair of blue jeans

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) recently hit the newswires after the company sold its iconic Dockers brand. My last view on the business goes back to the spring of 2020 when the world was grappling with the

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.83K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LEVI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEVI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEVI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News