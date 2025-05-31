The AI theme made a big comeback in May. Shares of semiconductor companies, data center utilities, and industrial-component makers broadly performed well. Adjacent to the AI craze is cybersecurity. It’s becoming increasingly clear that if we are about to enter a new world
BUG: Cybersecurity Needs Growing As AI Proliferates (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading BUG to a buy, as cybersecurity demand rises with AI adoption and remains a corporate priority despite macro uncertainty.
- BUG's concentrated portfolio and high valuation are risks, but its growth prospects and industry moat justify a bullish stance.
- Technical momentum is positive, with strong RSI and seasonal tailwinds; a breakout above all-time highs would confirm the bull case.
- While income is minimal and liquidity is moderate, BUG's global exposure and performance leadership make it attractive for growth-focused investors.
